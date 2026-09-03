China says it conducted marine survey east of Taiwan

China said Thursday it completed a marine geophysical survey in waters east of Taiwan, collecting data on seabed geological conditions.

The survey was conducted by the Second Institute of Oceanography under China's Ministry of Natural Resources from Aug. 10 to 31, covering seabed topography, sedimentary strata, deep geological structures and geophysical fields, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said the data would support geological research and provide a scientific basis for the integrated governance of waters under China's jurisdiction in the region.

The development came as Taiwan claimed that China's recent military exercises have increasingly focused on "joint blockade" operations aimed at cutting off the island's external routes.

In recent years, military exercises by the People's Liberation Army against Taiwan have "all focused on jointly blocking Taiwan's external shipping lanes," Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a report earlier this week, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.

There was no immediate response from Beijing to Taipei's claims.

Separately, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Thursday that five People's Liberation Army naval vessels and three official ships were detected around Taiwan since Wednesday.

Taiwan deployed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal-based missile systems to monitor the activity, the ministry said on US social media company X.



