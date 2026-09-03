Israel’s release of the Lebanese prisoners is due to US mediation: Report

Israel's release of the Lebanese prisoners follows U.S. mediation efforts between the two countries over the past several weeks, Axios reported Thursday, citing a senior US official.

A Department of State official said the issue was discussed during the latest round of Israel-Lebanon talks held in Rome in August. The matter was subsequently finalized by US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee during the former's visit to Israel earlier this week.

"In 2006, Hizballah destroyed South Lebanon by trying to kidnap Israelis and hold remains to exchange for detainees. Today, as a result of U.S.-led mediation between two legitimate governments, Israel is releasing detainees and Lebanon is helping Israel recover the lost remains of Lebanese Jews", the State Department official said.

The official further stated: "We commend the Government of Israel and the Government of Lebanon for demonstrating good faith through these initial steps, and hope this will serve as the basis for expanded discussions on other civilian issues."

The State Department official also noted that the administration of President Donald Trump continues to facilitate daily dialogue between Israel and Lebanon and said it looks forward to the next round of talks in Rome later this month.

"We remain committed to the full implementation of the Trilateral Framework agreement," the State Department official said.