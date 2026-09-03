FOREST, LAND FIRES IN INDONESIAS WEST JAVA BURNS 237 HECTARES

Forest and land fires in Indonesia's West Java province have burned at least 237 hectares as of Thursday, local media reported.

The highest number of fires was recorded in Sumedang Regency, with 22 incidents, broadcaster Kompas reported.

According to the West Java Regional Disaster Management Agency, there were 168 fire incidents.

The fires affected 186 subdistricts across 21 districts and cities, but no residents were injured.

Indonesia faces an unusually prolonged dry season, with El Nino contributing to conditions favorable for wildfires.

Nearly 95,000 hectares burned in July alone, while the Forestry Ministry estimated that about 202,000 hectares had burned nationwide by the end of July.