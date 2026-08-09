Chinese archaeologists trace Neolithic life in southeastern Türkiye

Chinese archaeologists are uncovering traces of Neolithic life in Türkiye's southeastern province of Sanliurfa as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's Stone Hills Project.

Excavation work at the site of Yuogunbrc in the Karakopru district began last month under the direction of Prof. Gan Caichao of the Archaeological Research Center of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration.

The work is being done in cooperation with the Sanliurfa Archaeology Museum as part of Türkiye-China collaboration under the Stone Hills Project.

The excavation covers approximately 22,000 square meters (237,000 square feet) and examines remains dating to the same Neolithic period as the famed site of Gobeklitepe, which is also located in Sanliurfa.

Gan told Anadolu that the team was delighted to be in Türkiye and take part in the Stone Hills Project.

Saying that the project is recognized worldwide, Gan said the region contains numerous traces of past ages.

He said the work at Yogunburc is being done by a 22-strong team, including seven Chinese archaeologists.

"The Sanliurfa region is one of the most important areas for Neolithic-era remains. We hope to uncover many valuable artifacts during this excavation," Gan said.