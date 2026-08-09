Israel considers partial Gaza withdrawal, multinational force deployment: Report

Israeli security agencies are considering a plan for the military to partially withdraw from parts of the Gaza Strip and be replaced by a multinational force, Israeli media reported Saturday.

Israeli security officials have discussed the option in recent days as part of efforts to implement a ceasefire plan, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Steps have reportedly begun to establish the "International Stabilization Force" envisaged under a ceasefire plan, and Israel has allegedly approved the force's entry into certain areas of Gaza.

The report did not specify which areas would host the multinational force or the extent of any potential Israeli military withdrawal.





