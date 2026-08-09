FIFA defends Infantino’s mandate amid growing divisions about his leadership

FIFA said late Saturday that it would not support or tolerate any attempt to hold an election for president outside the organization's statutes, as divisions about Gianni Infantino's leadership deepen ahead of his bid for a fourth term.

"FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election of the FIFA President that is inconsistent with FIFA's Statutes, democratic procedures and established governance framework," FIFA said in a statement.

Football's governing body said Infantino was "democratically elected by FIFA's Member Associations" and continues to serve with their mandate. It said the statement echoed recent positions from the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as well as discussions with FIFA member associations and confederations worldwide.

FIFA said there was "a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President," accusing unnamed individuals of trying to achieve through allegations, insinuations or misinformation what they could not accomplish through the organization's democratic processes.

"Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its President," said FIFA. "Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true."