Hong Kong records hottest day since records began in 1884

Hong Kong on Sunday recorded its hottest day since meteorological records began in 1884, state media reported.

The temperature reached 36.9C (98.4F) by 3.30 pm local time (0730GMT), Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing the Hong Kong Observatory.

The observatory attributed the extreme heat to subsiding air on the periphery of Typhoon Dolphin.

The hot weather is expected to persist for the next couple of days, with temperatures potentially exceeding 37C (98.6F) in some areas.

Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon.





