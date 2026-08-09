Whitney Houston honoured with new Barbie doll

Barbie has honoured the late Whitney Houston with her very own doll.



She joins a number of stars, including David Bowie and Diana Ross, who have been honoured with a doll as part of the Barbie Signature Series.



The doll replicates Houston's look from her "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" music video, featuring a pink bodycon midi dress, colourful earrings and white and blue heels, completed with her signature '80s fringe and long curly hair.



Marking nearly four decades since the track was first released, and also her birthday, the doll honours the singer and her legacy in music, entertainment and culture.



Nathan Baynard, vice president and head of Barbie at Mattel said: "Whitney Houston's music has been the soundtrack to countless moments for fans around the world."



"Barbie is proud to honour her extraordinary legacy with the latest addition to the Barbie Signature Series."



"This doll celebrates her unmistakable style, joy and spirit. We hope it gives fans a meaningful way to celebrate the artist whose voice and influence continue to resonate around the world."



The doll was unveiled during the 5th annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love gala, which is held to benefit the late singer's foundation aimed at helping young people.



She joins a string of musicians including Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Stevie Nicks and Gloria Estefan who have all been honoured in the Barbie Signature Series.



Other stars include Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, Elton John and Juan Gabriel.



Houston became one of the top-selling artists in pop history after she was signed as a teenager.



She was behind hits including "How Will I Know," "Saving All My Love For You" and her chart topping rendition of "I Will Always Love You."



She died in 2012 aged 48.



