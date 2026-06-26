North Korea tests upgraded artillery, missile systems as Kim vows stronger strike capability

North Korea conducted tests of upgraded artillery and missile systems as leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening the country's military capabilities, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

Kim supervised the tests on Thursday as part of a five-year national defense modernization plan.

The exercises assessed the combat performance of an upgraded 240mm 24-tube multiple rocket launcher, a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a special mission warhead, and extended-range 155mm self-propelled howitzer shells.

The improved multiple rocket launcher now has a firing range of 90 kilometers (55.9 miles) and features automated fire-control systems with self-guided precision technology.

The tactical missile's special warhead is designed to strike strategic targets, including airfields, ports and power facilities, while the new artillery shells have an effective range of 65 kilometers.

Kim said the tests demonstrated "the great technological progress" achieved under the ruling Workers' Party's military modernization policy.

"The present international situation, in which sovereignty can be defended and existence guaranteed only by complete upper-hand in strength, makes it unnecessary to add any rhetoric to explaining why the bolstering up of the defence capabilities is the indispensable first national strategic work," Kim was quoted as saying.

He also reiterated that Pyongyang's policy aims not only to strengthen defensive capabilities but also to build "a deadly and destructive offensive posture" that would deter potential adversaries.

"We would make the enemies recognize that the long-range strike means of our armed forces have been replaced with upgraded ones in the shortest possible time," Kim said.



