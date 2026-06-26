Dembele hat-trick helps France beat second-string Norway 4-1 to top group

France striker Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick to guide his already-qualified team to a 4-1 ⁠win over second-string ⁠Norway on Friday and finish top of World Cup Group I.

The 2018 World Cup winners hit ⁠the crossbar with Kylian Mbappe's thunderous drive after 25 seconds before the captain delivered a superb through ball for Ballon d'Or winner Dembele to fire them into the lead in the seventh minute.

The 29-year-old added a second goal with a superbly angled shot ⁠before ⁠Norway, who had qualified in second place and rested 10 of their 11 first-choice starters, including top scorer Erling Haaland, pulled one back when the unmarked Thelo Aasgaard scored a minute later.

Dembele bagged his first ⁠World Cup treble with a fine finish in the 32nd before Norway's Jorgen Strand Larsen had a penalty saved five minutes after the restart.

France, who got a fourth goal through Desire Doue in ⁠stoppage ‌time, ‌will not know their Round ⁠of 32 opponents until ‌Saturday when all group matches are completed but are likely ⁠to face Sweden, while ⁠Norway will take on Ivory Coast in ⁠the knockout stage in Dallas on June 30.









