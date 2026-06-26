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News World Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, and the United States signed a trilateral framework agreement on Friday, establishing a roadmap intended to lead to a formal peace treaty between the two historic Middle Eastern adversaries.

AFP WORLD
Published June 26,2026
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LEBANON, ISRAEL, US SIGN TRILATERAL FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT IN WASHINGTON

Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

"We are happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and of course the government of Israel, with a mediation and support of the United States of America," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the signing ceremony.

The agreement "begins to put in place a framework for lasting peace and security," Rubio added.