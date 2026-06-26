Trump threatens 100% tariff on EU countries over digital services tax

US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to slap a 100 percent tariff on European countries that impose a digital services tax, adding that existing trade deals would be scrapped.

"Any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that "this TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not."

The move comes just a day after EU countries gave the green light to a trade agreement negotiated last year with the United States, which caps taxes on European imports at 15 percent.









