China reiterates call on US, Iran to stop escalating tensions amid fresh air strikes

China on Wednesday reiterated its call on Washington and Tehran to stop escalating tensions after the US launched fresh attacks on Iran.

"China is deeply concerned" over the latest situation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that American forces launched air strikes against Iranian military targets in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter on Monday.

Later, Iran's military headquarters said early Wednesday that attacks had been launched on some US bases in the region in response to American strikes on southern Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US opted to test Tehran's determination.

However, Lin called on the warring sides to "remain calm, exercise restraint, stop escalating tensions, take concrete actions to ease tensions."

Lin asked the US and Iran to use political and diplomatic means toward "early realization of a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire."