COLOMBIAS PETRO SLAMS TRUMP ELECTION MEDDLING AMID DOMESTIC SUSPENSION CRISIS

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has criticized US President Donald Trump for his overt political interference in Colombia's upcoming presidential runoff, warning that Washington is actively violating constitutional norms by explicitly endorsing a candidate.

Petro was speaking from New York following an address to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

The escalating diplomatic row has converged with an unprecedented domestic crisis, following a highly controversial legislative order to temporarily suspend Petro from office just days before voters head to the polls.

The international friction intensified after President Trump used his Truth Social platform to issue a second, highly effusive message of support for conservative candidate Abelardo de la Espriella. The statement echoed Trump's previous remarks following de la Espriella's victory in the first round on May 31.

"Congratulations to Colombian presidential candidate 'El Tigre,' (THE TIGER) Abelardo de la Espriella, a smart, strong, and tough leader, on his decisive victory in the first round of the Colombian Presidential Election!" Trump wrote. "Abelardo fights tirelessly for, and loves his Great Country and people, just like I do for the United States of America."

President Petro slammed the endorsement, noting that bilateral relations had completely soured despite recent attempts at diplomatic cordiality.

"Today, we have the president of the United States explicitly endorsing a candidate, violating his own constitution," Petro told reporters, adding that de la Espriella's political rhetoric completely contradicts global humanitarian values, aligning with positions "the Pope opposes."

Representative Gloria Arizabaleta, chair of the House Impeachment Committee, issued a provisional order to suspend Petro from office until the June runoff. The move is designed to halt the president from campaigning for candidate Ivan Cepeda.

The unprecedented suspension has deeply fractured the political landscape. Allies within the ruling leftist Historic Pact note that Arizabaleta -- estranged from the party and known as the ex-wife of prominent politician and former presidential candidate Roy Barreras -- is acting outside her constitutional boundaries to sabotage the government.

Petro immediately dismissed the notion that the suspension was structured to legally benefit de la Espriella, though he pointed out that Arizabaleta's legal counsel, Hollman Ibanez, is a former partner of De la Espriella.

"He is one of the most radical members of my opposition," Petro emphasized.

De la Espriella, an outspoken criminal defense attorney who will face Cepeda in the high-stakes June 21 election, framed Petro's suspension as a self-inflicted political play.

"What just happened is a monumental abuse of power, a legislative stunt tailor-made for Gustavo Petro, so he can campaign, walk away unscathed while playing the victim, and set the country ablaze," de la Espriella countered.