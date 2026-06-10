4 killed, 12 injured in RSF drone strikes in Sudan’s Kordofan, medics say

Four people were killed, and 12 others injured in drone attacks by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on civilian areas in North Kordofan State, a local medical group said Wednesday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that RSF drones struck several locations in the city of El-Obeid, including the Dalil cemetery during a funeral procession.

The attack killed four mourners and wounded seven others, it added.

RSF drones also targeted a fuel station in El-Obeid, leaving five people seriously injured, the network said, warning that the casualty toll could rise "due to continued attacks on civilian sites and service facilities."

In a separate incident, a truck driver was killed after his vehicle, which was transporting food supplies, was attacked in the Jabal Kordofan area, the group said.

The network said the attack "constituted a violation against civilians and supply routes relied upon by residents for essential goods."

The medical group condemned the RSF's "systematic shelling" of civilian infrastructure in El-Obeid, saying such attacks had continued repeatedly for more than a week.

It also said targeting civilians, service facilities and food transport vehicles "constituted a grave violation of international humanitarian law."

The network held RSF leaders fully responsible for the attacks and called on the international community and human rights organizations to take urgent action to protect civilians and halt assaults that threaten lives and worsen the humanitarian situation in the city.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing nearly 13 million others.