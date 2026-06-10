CHILL, RELAX, FIFA PRESIDENT SAYS ABOUT SOMALIA REFEREES US ENTRY DENIAL

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday urged critics to "chill, relax" over travel and visa controversies surrounding the 2026 World Cup, defending FIFA's handling of the issues after being pressed about the denial of entry to a Somali referee by the US and restrictions affecting some teams, journalists, and fans.

Speaking to reporters in Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Infantino acknowledged that the denial of entry to Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was "unfortunate," while stressing that FIFA does not control sovereign decisions.

"It is unfortunate as well what happened to Omar, the referee from Somalia. But again, we don't control everything... Maybe sometimes it's good as well to just, you know, chill, relax. We work on everything; we try to solve everything," Infantino said.

After a reporter challenged the remark and cited broader concerns over travel bans, visa restrictions, and changes to team arrangements ahead of the tournament, Infantino clarified that he is not suggesting inaction.

"When I say to chill, I don't mean to chill and do nothing," he said. "I mean, trust us that we are working behind the scenes; we are trying to understand... and we always try to make the situation as positive as possible and to find solutions."

He added that FIFA's goal is to find practical solutions wherever possible, while acknowledging the constraints of working alongside multiple governments with differing policies.

"You know, again, we don't live on the moon; we live on the planet Earth, and you have to deal with different situations. We try to do our best. We try to do our best, and I hope we'll have some good news," Infantino said.

The Somali government on Wednesday expressed regret over the denial of entry to Artan to the US to officiate at the FIFA World Cup.

"Somalia will continue engaging with relevant partners to seek further clarification regarding this matter and to safeguard the dignity and rights of its citizens," the government said in a statement.

A senior White House official on Tuesday defended the decision to bar several international participants from entering the US for the World Cup, asserting that the measures are necessary to ensure a safe environment.

Artan, who was due to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, returned Wednesday to Somalia from Istanbul.