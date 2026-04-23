Bangladesh to buy 14 aircraft from Boeing

Bangladesh's new government has decided to purchase 14 aircraft from US-based Boeing Company, an official said Wednesday.

"A deal is expected to be signed in April to this effect," State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said while briefing reporters after emerging from a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the matter.

The government has also decided to resume direct flights to Tokyo, Japan in June, he said, adding they were suspended during the period of the last interim government.

Discussions are also underway with European manufacturer Airbus so that a mixed fleet can be built in the future, Millat said, adding that "initiatives have been taken to add new aircraft within two to three months, including through leasing to increase the fleet in the short term."

Earlier, the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus moved to finalize the procurement of aircraft from Boeing, reversing a decision made by the previous Awami League government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to purchase aircraft from Airbus.

The interim government plans to purchase new aircraft from Boeing to address a worsening fleet shortage at national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, with the estimated cost reported at around 350 billion taka ($2.8 billion).

Biman currently operates around 19 aircraft on international routes, below the estimated requirement of 30 to 35 to meet growing passenger demand and support a planned expansion.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism held a meeting regarding the purchase of Boeing aircraft.

It discussed in detail the possible outline of increasing Biman Bangladesh Airlines' fleet to 47 aircraft by the 2034-35 fiscal year.

The issue of adding Boeing aircraft to this end was reviewed at the meeting.