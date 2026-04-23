Hezbollah says it carried out 3 attacks against Israeli military targets in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, said Thursday that it carried out three attacks on Israeli military targets in southern Lebanon.

The group said in separate statements that the attacks were "in response to violations by the Israeli army of the ceasefire agreement," which began April 17 and is set to expire Sunday.

Hezbollah said it targeted two "gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the town of Taybeh," one using unspecified weapons and the other with a suicide drone.

It added that its fighters also downed an Israeli drone in the town of Majdal Zoun, without providing details.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued offensives in southern Lebanon, including burning and demolishing homes in the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Khiam in new ceasefire violations.

The developments come ahead of a second round of talks later Thursday between Lebanon and Israel at the ambassadorial level scheduled in Washington, in an effort to reach an agreement to end the war.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army carried out 23 attacks on Lebanon on the sixth day of the ceasefire, killing six people, including a journalist, and wounding five others, according to an Anadolu tally based on Lebanese official sources and Israeli army statements.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and over 1 million displaced by expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the US and Israel initiated a war with Iran in late February.



















