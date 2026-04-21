TÜRKIYE WELCOMES TURKMEN GOVERNOR APPOINTMENT IN IRAQS KIRKUK, CALLS MOVE HISTORIC

Türkiye has welcomed the appointment of a Turkmen governor for Kirkuk in Iraq, calling it a historic step for inclusivity and fair representation in the culturally diverse province.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu, chairman of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, officially assumed office as governor of Kirkuk after receiving his certificate of appointment from the president of Iraq on Monday.

Ağaoğlu had been elected by the Kirkuk Provincial Council on April 16.

"The election of a Turkmen Governor for Kirkuk, a province with cultural diversity and plural social fabric, is a highly significant and historic development in terms of inclusivity, fair representation, and consolidation of social peace," the ministry said.

It added that the appointment represented "a long-overdue acknowledgement of a legitimate right for our Turkmen kinsmen, who are an integral component of Iraq and Kirkuk."

The ministry also emphasized that rotational sharing of senior administrative positions in Kirkuk among the province's communities based on consensus constitutes "a fair and equitable gain not only for the Turkmen but for all components that make up Kirkuk."

Ankara expressed hope that the development would contribute to "the peace, security, and prosperity of Iraq and the people of Kirkuk," referring to the broader stability of Iraq.