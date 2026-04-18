5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Pakistan, Afghanistan

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Pakistan-Afghanistan region early Saturday morning, sending tremors across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan plus the capital Islamabad, as well as several areas of Afghanistan.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department told Anadolu that the quake's epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 199 kilometers (123 miles).

Residents in northern Pakistan reported brief but noticeable shaking, while similar tremors were felt in multiple Afghan provinces.

According to Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews, the quake was felt around 7.30 am (0300GMT) in several areas including the capital Kabul.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage on either side of the border, authorities said, though assessments were still underway.