Pakistan conducts ‘live weapon firing’ of indigenously built anti-ship missile

Pakistan said on Thursday that it successfully conducted a "live weapon firing" of an indigenously developed anti-ship missile.

The missile "accurately engaged its target with high speed at extended range," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in a statement.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and leading scientists and engineers witnessed the missile firing.

The statement said the missile features a "cutting-edge" guidance system and advanced maneuverability, allowing it to evade threats, adjust to dynamic conditions, and strike with precision.

It added that the successful launch of the missile highlights the "fusion of technological excellence and operational expertise," and reflects the Pakistan Navy's commitment to "maintaining credible sea-based deterrence in the conventional domain and ensuring maritime security and stability in the region."





