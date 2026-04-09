South Korean envoy to visit Iran

South Korea will send a special envoy to visit Iran to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The decision came during a phone call between Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, according to state-run Yonhap news agency.

Cho "announced the decision to dispatch a special envoy to Iran to discuss the situation in the Middle East, and bilateral issues between South Korea and Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

He further stressed the need to resume the voyages of all ships in the region, including South Korean-flagged vessels.

Twenty-six South Korea-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which 20 million barrels of oil typically flow per day.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday also instructed his aides to devise "thorough and preemptive" measures on the Middle East conflict, and called for the safe return of the vessels the most urgent task.

Cho "asked for continued attention to ensuring the safety of Korean nationals in Iran," the statement said.

Aragchi explained Iran's position on the current situation and agreed to maintain close communication with Seoul, the statement added.

Iran and the US announced a two-week truce Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war, which has left thousands dead and wounded.



