SOUTH KOREAS PRESIDENT EXPRESSES REGRET TO NORTH KOREA OVER DRONE FLIGHTS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in a rare move expressed regret to North Korea on Monday over drone flights by people that he said has triggered unnecessary military tensions with Pyongyang, local media reports said.

Lee made the remarks during a cabinet meeting following last month's indictment of three individuals accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behavior," he said.

Lee has repeatedly criticized the drone incursions, but this marks the first time he has expressed regret directly to North Korea.

"It is deeply regrettable that individuals carried out such provocative acts toward North Korea on their own," he said, calling such actions "unacceptable."

He added that such actions caused concerns among residents near border areas, noting that the incident had caused significant anxiety.

Lee has extended an olive branch to resume dialogue with North Korea since assuming office in June 2025, but Pyongyang has rebuffed the overtures, formally describing South Korea as the "most hostile state" last month.





