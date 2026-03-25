Japan expresses regret after army officer broke into Chinese embassy

Japan on Wednesday expressed "regret" after an army officer broke into the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo.

"It is truly regrettable that an SDF officer, who should abide by the law, was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a building," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters, according to Jiji Press.

He added that additional police officers have been deployed to guard embassy premises.

On Tuesday, Tokyo police said that they arrested 23-year-old second lieutenant Kodai Murata for breaking into the Chinese embassy.

China on Wednesday rejected claims that the Japanese officer entered the embassy to speak with the ambassador.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said the officer broke in with an 18-cm knife and threatened Chinese diplomats "in the name of God," urging Japan to take the incident seriously and investigate.



Lin was reacting to a question by Japan's Kyodo News that the Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel had entered the Chinese Embassy to speak with the ambassador and that it was "inconsistent with the Chinese side's statement."

Separately, Tokyo said Wednesday one Japanese national detained in China was released on bail. A second citizen still remains in Chinese custody.