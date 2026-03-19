China ‘shocked’ over Israeli defense chief’s remarks on targeting Iranian officials

China said on Thursday that it is "shocked" by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's remarks about targeting Iranian officials.

"China is shocked by those remarks," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, referring to a statement by Katz that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "authorized the army to eliminate any senior Iranian figure… without the need for additional approval."

Lin said: "China is always opposed to the use of force in international relations."

"The killing of Iranian leaders and attacks on civilian targets are by no means acceptable," he said, referring to the killing of top Iranian security official Ali Larijani.

"As the conflict rages on and tensions continue to spill over, the international community is calling for an early ceasefire and end to hostilities," the spokesman said.

Lin called for ending military operations and preventing the conflict from spreading.

Beijing's statement came as tensions continued in the wider Middle East since the US and Israel initiated a joint military offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





