China urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to exercise restraint

China on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint and return to dialogue after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out deadly airstrikes on the Afghan capital.

The Afghan government late Monday claimed Pakistani airstrikes around 9 pm (1630GMT) hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, leaving at least 400 people dead.

Pakistan rejected the accusation, saying it targeted Afghan military installations and ammunition depots in Kabul and in eastern Nangarhar province.

The claims made by Kabul and Islamabad could not be independently verified.

Responding to the escalating tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing hopes both sides will avoid further conflict and pursue dialogue.

"Afghanistan and Pakistan are and will always be neighbors. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve issues between the two countries," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

"China hopes the two countries will remain calm and exercise restraint and engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue," he added.

He said China has urged both sides to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, adding that Beijing will continue efforts to help de-escalate tensions.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks after border tensions escalated, causing casualties and property damage.

Since late February, cross-border clashes have killed at least 107 people on both sides, including 13 soldiers and five civilians in Pakistan, with one soldier still missing.

According to Kabul, 13 soldiers and 76 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, excluding the latest casualties claimed in Monday's strike.

According to UN data, 185 civilian casualties, including 56 deaths, were reported in Afghanistan between Feb. 26 and March 5 due to indirect fire and aerial attacks.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of harboring anti-Pakistan militant groups, which Kabul denies.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held separate calls with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, urging restraint. Beijing has also dispatched special envoy Yue Xiaoyong to engage both sides.

Separately, India said it "unequivocally condemns" the reported Pakistani airstrike on the Kabul facility.



