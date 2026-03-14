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News Asia North Korea fires 'suspected' ballistic missile toward East Sea

North Korea fires 'suspected' ballistic missile toward East Sea

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the East Sea on Saturday, a move coinciding with ongoing joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published March 14,2026
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NORTH KOREA FIRES SUSPECTED BALLISTIC MISSILE TOWARD EAST SEA

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The projectile appears to have already fallen, Japan's Kyodo News reported, citing the ministry.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch of at least one unidentified projectile toward the East Sea but provided no further details, according to Yonhap News Agency.

North Korea last fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Jan. 27.

The latest launch comes as South Korea and the US conduct their annual springtime Freedom Shield military exercise.