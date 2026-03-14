Iran warns UAE ports, cities could be targeted over alleged US attacks

Iran on Saturday warned that ports and some cities in the United Arab Emirates could become targets, claiming they were used by US forces to launch attacks against Iranian territory.

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said the US military had targeted Iran's Abu Musa Island using missiles launched from locations in the UAE, according Iran's Fars News Agency.

He alleged that the US military, after the destruction of some of its regional bases, was operating from ports, docks and locations inside certain UAE cities.

The spokesman said Iran considers it its "legitimate right" to target the launch points of US missiles, including shipping ports, docks and locations where US military personnel are present in some UAE cities.

He also called on residents in the UAE to evacuate ports, docks and areas where US forces are present, saying the warning was issued to prevent harm to civilians.

There was no immediate statement from Emirati authorities.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





