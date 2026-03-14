Iran says US strike on Kharg Island caused no damage

Iran said early Saturday that a US strike on its strategic Kharg Island caused no damage to oil facilities, but warned that any attack on infrastructure would lead to retaliatory strikes on oil facilities in the region, according to state‑run Press TV.

The report cited a spokesperson from Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central headquarters, who said any attack on Iran's oil, economic or energy assets would lead to the destruction of "all corresponding US facilities in the region."

The report said US airstrikes targeted air defenses, a naval base and airport facilities, resulting in more than 15 explosions and thick smoke, but did not damage the island's oil infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the US destroyed all military targets on Kharg Island and threatened to attack the island's oil infrastructure if Iran continued to block ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kharg Island is Iran's main oil export hub, handling roughly 90% - 95% of the country's crude exports, or about 1.7 million barrels per day last year. The island serves as a key component of Iran's energy system and a vital source of government revenue.