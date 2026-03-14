UAE says it intercepted 9 ballistic missiles, 33 Iranian drones

The UAE Defense Ministry on Saturday said that air defenses intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said the interceptions took place earlier Saturday as part of ongoing defensive operations.

The ministry added that since the start of the war on Feb. 28, UAE air defenses have intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 drones. According to the statement, the attacks resulted in six deaths among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 141 injuries ranging from minor to moderate among several nationalities.

It said the armed forces remain on high readiness to deal with any threats and respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country's security, sovereignty and stability while protecting national interests and capabilities.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





