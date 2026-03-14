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News Türkiye Türkiye’s Baykar introduces new long-range attack K2 drone

Türkiye’s Baykar introduces new long-range attack K2 drone

Turkish manufacturer Baykar has unveiled the K2, a new AI-powered kamikaze drone featuring autonomous swarm capabilities, a 2,000-kilometer range, and a 200-kilogram warhead for advanced targeting and engagement.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 14,2026
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TÜRKIYE’S BAYKAR INTRODUCES NEW LONG-RANGE ATTACK K2 DRONE

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar revealed a new kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Saturday called the K2, featuring artificial intelligence-based flight and targeting systems.

The K2 is capable of autonomous swarm flight and uses AI vision for navigation, targeting and engagement, it said.

It has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), carries a 200-kilogram (440-pound) warhead, and has a maximum takeoff weight of 800 kilograms.

The drone can take off from short or unprepared strips and is designed to be reused for multiple deployments.

Baykar is one of Türkiye's leading drone manufacturers and has exported UAVs to multiple countries. Its existing platforms include the tactical Bayraktar TB2, the high-altitude Bayraktar Akinci, the ship-capable Bayraktar TB3, and the jet-powered Bayraktar Kizilelma.