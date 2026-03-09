US strike on alleged drug-trafficking boat kills 6 in eastern Pacific

The US carried out a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing six people suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

The operation took place on Sunday and was ordered by Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of SOUTHCOM.

The military described the action as a "kinetic strike" targeting a boat allegedly linked to "Designated Terrorist Organizations."

"Six male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM said.

The command said the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations" and traveling along routes commonly used for drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific.

No additional evidence was provided to support the claim.

The strike forms part of a broader US campaign targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels across the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

According to NBC News, more than 40 such strikes have been carried out since September, resulting in the deaths of over 140 people.

The most recent operation before Sunday's strike took place on Feb. 23 and killed three individuals.

The Trump administration has defended the strikes as necessary to prevent illicit drugs from entering the US.

Officials say the operations are conducted in the country's national security interest.

However, the strikes have drawn criticism from some lawmakers and advocacy groups, who have questioned their legal justification.





