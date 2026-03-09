Inflation in China hits 3-year high, producer prices continue to decline

In China, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.3% year-on-year in February, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 0.9%, the National Bureau of Statistics stated on Monday.

The CPI, considered the key indicator of inflation, recorded its highest increase in the last three years.

The rise in consumer prices stemmed from increased demand and spending during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday, from February 15 to 23.

In China, the CPI had remained below 1% since 2023; inflation in the country rose by only 0.2% in 2023 and 2024 and remained stable in 2025.

Due to the ongoing deflationary trend, the Chinese government lowered its annual inflation target from the usual 3% to 2% last year.

The producer prices, decreasing since October 2022, also fell in February.

The PPI fell by 0.9% year-on-year.