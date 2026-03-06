At least one killed in suicide attack in Pakistan’s Waziristan

At least one person was killed in a suicide attack in Pakistan's North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The attack took place in the Miranshah area of the district, where a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden motorcycle into a security checkpoint.

Police told Anadolu that so far one civilian had been killed and 16 others were injured.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist carried out the attack near the Chashmai checkpoint, which is usually empty around sunset because of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as soldiers usually break their fast at a nearby center.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent years, much of it blamed on the Pakistani Taliban and outlawed Baloch separatist groups.

Islamabad accuses the Pakistani Taliban of operating from Afghanistan, a charge the Taliban-led government in Kabul has repeatedly denied.



