HEAVY RAINS TRIGGER FLOODS, LANDSLIDES ACROSS INDONESIAS BALI ISLAND

Days of intense rainfall have unleashed widespread flooding and landslides across the Indonesian island of Bali, disrupting life in residential neighborhoods and popular tourist destinations, local media reported on Wednesday.

In Denpasar, flash floods submerged streets and homes after nearby rivers overflowed, with water levels reaching up to one meter in some areas on Tuesday, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Residents reported significant damage to furniture and vehicles as they waded through knee-deep water.

Flooding also struck the resort areas of Kuta, Legian, and Sanur, where rescue teams used rubber boats to evacuate people from inundated neighborhoods. No fatalities were reported.

In Ubud, part of the Gianyar regency, heavy rain triggered landslides that damaged several structures and public facilities.

Eastern Karangasem regency recorded multiple incidents, including fallen trees and damaged roads.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued its highest-level red alert for several districts, warning that heavy to extreme rainfall may continue through Thursday.

The agency also warned of rough seas, with waves up to four meters expected in southern waters, posing risks to maritime transport and fishing activities.

Last month, a landslide in West Java killed more than 70 people.

Floods on Indonesia's Sumatra Island since late November last year have killed at least 1,190 people, with 141 others still missing, and displaced thousands, according to disaster agency data.