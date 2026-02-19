South Korea jails ousted President Yoon for life over martial law bid

A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment for leading an insurrection in connection with his attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Yoon of acting as an "insurrection ringleader" and handed down a life sentence in the first trial, Yonhap News reported.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty over his failed attempt to impose martial law on the night of Dec. 3, 2024.

The court also sentenced former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to 30 years in prison, while former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won received an 18-year sentence for their roles in the failed martial law declaration.

Yoon was indicted in January 2025 on charges of leading an insurrection after declaring martial law in December 2024.



