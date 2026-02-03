China once again tops shipbuilding in 2025

China's shipbuilding industry remained the world's leading shipbuilder in 2025 in terms of total output and its share of new and pending orders, according to official data released Monday.

The country's shipbuilding output reached 53.69 million deadweight tons (DWT) last year, an 11.4% increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China's manufacturing accounted for 56% of global output, according to the data.

Pending orders amounted to 274.42 million DWT to represent 66.8% of global output

New orders totaled 107.82 million DWT, accounting for 69% of the global market share.

China has been the leader in global shipbuilding for 16 years.