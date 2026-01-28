South Korea defense firm set to seal $1.9B rocket launcher deal with Norway

A South Korean defense firm has secured a $1.9 billion agreement to supply its K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher systems to Norway, Yonhap news reported.

Hanwha Aerospace Co. is expected to sign a formal deal with Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency on Friday in Oslo. South Korea's presidential chief of staff, Kang Hoon-sik, is expected to attend the ceremony.

Kang is currently on an overseas trip, including a visit to Canada. Ahead of his departure from Seoul on Monday, Kang said he would also travel to Norway to discuss expanding bilateral defense cooperation.



