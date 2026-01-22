Japanese publisher handed suspended sentence over Tokyo Olympics bribery

A Japanese publisher Thursday was handed down a suspended prison term by a Tokyo court for bribing a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive in order to have the firm selected as a sponsor of the 2021 Games, local media reported.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, a former chairman of major publisher Kadokawa Corp., to two and a half years in prison, suspended for four years, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Kadokawa, 82, has asserted his innocence since his arrest in September 2022.

Some 15 people were indicted after five Japanese companies, including the business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc., allegedly gave money to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee.

Takahashi, 81, who is charged with accepting bribes, has pleaded not guilty and remains on trial.

Twelve of the indicted, including Kadokawa's subordinates, have been found guilty.

Kadokawa, as per the indictment, colluded with two former subordinates to pay Takahashi a total of around 69 million yen ($436,000) between September 2019 and January 2021 in exchange for preferential treatment, including becoming a sponsor of the global event.

Prosecutors demanded a three-year prison sentence for Kadokawa.

The publisher was named an "official supporter" of the Games in the sponsorship category of book and magazine publishing services in April 2019.





