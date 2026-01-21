South Korea raids offices, homes in probe over drone flight inside North Korea

South Korea on Wednesday conducted raids on the homes and offices of three suspects accused of launching drones into North Korea, as part of an investigation into the alleged incursions.

A joint team of police and military investigators began executing search and seizure warrants against the three civilian suspects in the morning on charges of violating the Aviation Safety Act, police said, according to Yonhap News.

The joint investigation team was formed last week after Pyongyang accused Seoul of two separate drone violations, one in January and another in September.

The claim was later denied by the South Korean military, which said the drones in question were not operated by its forces.

Investigators questioned a civilian suspect last Friday over the alleged incursions.

President Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday also called for a thorough investigation into a civilian accused of a drone incursion into North Korea, instructing authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

"It is unacceptable for a civilian to infiltrate the North Korean region with a drone," Lee said at a Cabinet meeting.

North Korea's drone incursion claims had come a few days after Lee had sought Chinese mediation with North Korea.

Lee has sought to restore ties with Pyongyang since June, but North Korea has not responded.





