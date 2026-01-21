South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee as terrorism case

South Korean has formally designated a 2024 knife attack on President Lee Jae Myung before he took office as a terrorism case, local media reported, citing the prime minister's office.

The National Counterterrorism Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, concluded Tuesday that the stabbing of Lee, then-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), constituted an act of terrorism under relevant law, according to Yonhap News.

"As follow-up measures, (the government) will conduct an additional investigation into the case and beef up protection for major political figures during election campaigns to prevent similar incidents," the office said.

The move marks the first time a specific incident has been formally labeled terrorism since the anti-terror law took effect in 2016, paving the way for an expanded and additional investigation into the case.

Lee was stabbed in the neck on Jan. 2, 2024 by a 67-year-old man while visiting the southeastern city of Busan and was rushed into emergency surgery before a recuperation in hospital.



