North Korea’s Kim dismisses vice premier ahead of key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed Vice Premier Yang Sung Ho, blaming him and other officials for what he described as "irresponsible and incompetent" economic guidance ahead of a key ruling party meeting, state media reported Tuesday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim announced the dismissal during an inauguration ceremony for the first-stage modernization project at the Ryongsong Machine Complex in South Hamgyong Province, outside the capital Pyongyang.

The Ryongsong Machine Complex is a major state-run plant that supplies equipment to key mines and industrial facilities.

In a speech, Kim said the success of the project lies not only in modernizing a factory but also in exposing officials' attitudes toward party decisions.

The party is preparing for its ninth congress, expected later this year, where economic performance and industrial reforms are set to feature prominently on the agenda.