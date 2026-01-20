5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of southwest China

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck parts of southwestern China, prompting local authorities to evacuate dozens of residents, local media reported on Tuesday.

The earthquake hit Qiaojia County in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday evening, according to state-run Xinhua News.

A total of 86 people from 31 households were relocated to temporary shelters as rescue teams and officials were dispatched to inspect 192 villages and communities, said Cao Shanyou, deputy head of Qiaojia County.

So far, no casualties or collapse of buildings have been reported.

The China Earthquake Administration has activated a Level-III emergency response and sent working teams to affected area to support local relief efforts.



