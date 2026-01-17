South Korea probes civilian for drone intrusion in North Korea

South Korean authorities said Friday that a "civilian" was being investigated over the recent alleged drone incursion into North Korea, Yonhap news reported.

The joint military-police did not reveal the suspect's identity and other details of the probe.

"We have summoned one civilian suspect in connection with the case and are undergoing an investigation," the National Police Agency said.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang accused Seoul of two separate fresh drone incursions, one on Jan. 4 and another in September. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister also urged Seoul to give a thorough account of recent drone activity.

South Korea denied its military's involvement in the drone incursions and said they were not models operated by Seoul.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had ordered an a "thorough" investigation into the drone incursion.

According to an interview with the local broadcaster Channel A, cited by Yonhap, a 30-something-year-old man, who purported to have sent the drone to the North, said the drone was his and the civilian suspect was his acquaintance who built the drone.

The man, who introduced himself as a graduate student, showed what he claimed was aerial footage shot from the drone.

"I sent the drones to measure the heavy metal pollution and radiation levels at a uranium production facility located in Pyongsan County, North Korea," he said.

He also claimed sending drones three times since September and said that he plans to voluntarily appear for police questioning.



