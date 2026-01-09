North Korea’s Kim pledges ‘unconditional’ support for Putin’s policies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed "unconditional" support for the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.

"I will unconditionally respect and unconditionally support all your policies and decisions and I have a willingness to be always with you for the sake of you and your Russia. This choice will be constant and permanent," Kim told Putin in a letter, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"I have come to feel once again the true comradely relations between us and availing myself of this opportunity, I'd like to emphasize that I regard the friendly relations with you as the most precious ones and pride," wrote the North Korean leader.

Kim sent the letter Thursday in response to a congratulatory message from the Russian leader, according to KCNA, which did not specify when or under what circumstances Putin sent his letter.

North Korea's ties with Russia have grown closer in recent years, including Pyongyang's deployment of troops in the Russia-Ukraine war.

North Korea sent around 1,000 military engineers to the western Russian city of Kursk in August to assist Russian forces in clearing mines laid during the fighting with Ukrainian troops.

The deployment followed an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia's war effort, according to South Korea's spy agency, which claims Pyongyang lost 2,000 troops in the war.

North Korea and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, pledging mutual military support if either came under attack by a third party.