Japan calls China’s ban on dual-use exports to Tokyo unacceptable

Japan on Wednesday strongly criticized China's ban on the sale of dual-use items to Japanese end users, calling the move "absolutely unacceptable" and saying it is assessing the potential impact, local media reported.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the scope and intent of the Chinese restrictions remain "largely unclear," according to Kyodo News.

While refraining from commenting on the possible effects on domestic industries, Kihara said the export controls "only target Japan," adding that they "deviate significantly from international practice" and are "absolutely unacceptable."

China on Tuesday announced a ban on the export of dual-use items to Japanese end users for military purposes and other uses deemed to contribute to strengthening Japan's military capabilities.

In a statement, China's Commerce Ministry said the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military end users, for military purposes, or for any end use that could "enhance Japan's military strength" would be prohibited with immediate effect.

The measures could affect industries including drones, advanced technologies and rare earth materials.

Tensions between China and Japan have escalated since November, when Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Her remarks prompted strong backlash from Beijing, which advised Chinese citizens against travel to Japan and reinstated a ban on Japanese seafood imports, among other restrictive measures.

China on Wednesday again urged Tokyo to retract Takaichi's comments and "correct its wrongdoing," according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.





