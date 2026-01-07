Death toll from flash floods in eastern Indonesia rises to 14

At least 14 people have lost their lives to Monday's flash floods in the eastern Indonesian province of North Sulawesi, with six people still missing, local media reported on Tuesday.

A hydrometeorological disaster emergency was declared due to the flash floods that hit East Siau of Sitaro Islands Regency at around 2.30 am Monday (1830GMT Sunday), according to the Jakarta Globe.

Sitaro Regent Chyntia Ingrid Kalangit said that the emergency will remain in effect for 14 days, from Monday, during which the local government will be authorized to take extraordinary measures such as the mobilization of personnel, equipment and humanitarian assistance.

She said the decision was taken due to the extensive impact of the hydrometeorological disaster across multiple areas of the regency and the urgent need for fast, coordinated response measures.

Flash floods swept through parts of the island regency following heavy rainfall, damaging homes, infrastructure and public facilities.

Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for the six missing individuals.

Indonesia frequently experiences flash floods and landslides during the rainy season.

Separately, recent floods on Indonesia's Sumatra Island have killed at least 1,178 people, while 148 others remain missing, according to data from the disaster agency BNPB.