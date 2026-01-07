6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Baculin, Philippines, no tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake shook parts of the Philippines' southern islands on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was first reported as magnitude 6.7 before being revised to 6.4.

USGS said the tremor occurred at 3.02 am GMT, with the epicenter located 27 kilometers (16.8 miles) east of Santiago in the Cagayan Valley of northeastern Philippines.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that there was no tsunami risk to the Philippines, local media outlet Inquirer reported.

So far, there has been no immediate reports of casulaties or damage.





