 Contact Us
News Asia South Korea approves operation of Saeul-3 nuclear reactor

South Korea approves operation of Saeul-3 nuclear reactor

South Korea has authorized the operation of the Saeul-3 APR1400 nuclear reactor in Ulsan, its first reactor designed to withstand aircraft attacks, with a commercial launch planned for 2026 following a six-month pilot run.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published December 30,2025
Subscribe
SOUTH KOREA APPROVES OPERATION OF SAEUL-3 NUCLEAR REACTOR

South Korea on Tuesday greenlighted the operation of the Saeul-3 nuclear reactor, with its commercial launch scheduled for 2026.

The domestically built APR1400 reactor, located at the Saeul Nuclear Power Site in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, began construction in 2016, according to the Seoul-based news agency Yonhap.

The unit will undergo a pilot run over the next six months.

"In accordance with legal procedures and on scientific and technological grounds, we have thoroughly inspected the safety of the Saeul-3," Choi Won-ho, chairperson of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, said in a statement.

"We plan to continue strictly checking safety through pre-use inspections during nuclear fuel loading and the test-run process," Choi added.

The approval came about two weeks after the commission postponed its final decision at an initial meeting.

Saeul-3 is South Korea's first nuclear reactor designed to withstand aircraft attacks.

It can store spent nuclear fuel for up to 60 years, enough to hold all fuel produced during its operating lifetime.