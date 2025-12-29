South Korea marks 1st anniversary of Jeju Air crash as President Lee vows thorough probe

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung offered a public apology Monday on the first anniversary of the crash of a Jeju Air flight that claimed 179 lives, according to a local media report.

In a video message, Lee promised that a credible and independent investigation would be carried out to uncover the exact cause of the disaster, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"I know no words can fully offer comfort," he said.

"As the president entrusted with protecting the lives and safety of the people, I offer my deepest apology."

On Dec. 29, 2024, 179 of the 181 passengers on board Jeju Air Flight 2216 from Bangkok to Muan International Airport were killed when the plane overshot the runway after a bird strike, hitting a barrier and bursting into flames. Only two cabin crew members survived.

Lee vowed full government support for a thorough probe, including strengthening the independence and professionalism of the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.

He also promised continued assistance to the victims' families, including psychological care, medical treatment, legal aid and livelihood support.

Lawmakers launched a special parliamentary committee last week to examine factors behind the crash, including runway safety, the aircraft's condition and the bird strike.